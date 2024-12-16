When do you think the next federal election will be?
Poll: When is next election?
Castanet - Dec 16, 2024 / 7:30 pm | Story: 523102
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a launch and naming ceremony for the new Royal Canadian Navy Joint Support vessel HMCS Protecteur at Seaspan Shipyards in North Vancouver, B.C. on Dec.13.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign as Liberal leader after Chrystia Freeland left her post as finance minister this morning.
Freeland's surprise declaration that she is leaving cabinet came hours before she was set to introduce the government's fall economic statement.
She says the prime minister lost faith in her after she fought back against some of his policy decisions, and that he wanted to assign her to a new role.
The news caused turmoil in Ottawa and prompted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to call once again for an election.
Singh stopped short of calling for an election and did not say that his party will end its support for the minority government.
New Democrats have voted with the Liberals on three Conservative non-confidence motions this fall, keeping the government from toppling.
