When do you think the next federal election will be?
Early 2025 
Spring 2025 
Summer 2025 
October 2025 
Total Votes:  310


NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign as Liberal leader after Chrystia Freeland left her post as finance minister this morning.

Freeland's surprise declaration that she is leaving cabinet came hours before she was set to introduce the government's fall economic statement.

She says the prime minister lost faith in her after she fought back against some of his policy decisions, and that he wanted to assign her to a new role.

The news caused turmoil in Ottawa and prompted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to call once again for an election.

Singh stopped short of calling for an election and did not say that his party will end its support for the minority government.

New Democrats have voted with the Liberals on three Conservative non-confidence motions this fall, keeping the government from toppling.

December 12, 2024 - 10840 votes
Do you agree with Donald Trump being named Time's Person of the Year?

Yes: 3265
No: 7344
Unsure: 231

December 11, 2024 - 7661 votes
Do you consider your workplace 'toxic'?

Yes: 2215
No: 2551
Unsure: 216
Work from home: 450
Retired/Do not work: 2229

December 10, 2024 - 10258 votes
Should the federal government permanently remove the GST from all grocery store food?

Yes: 9436
No: 639
Unsure: 183

December 9, 2024 - 11066 votes
Is the weaker Canadian dollar keeping you from visiting the United States?

Yes: 5828
No: 2663
Don't travel to the U.S.: 2575

December 7, 2024 - 10040 votes
Are you taking any extra measures to protect your holiday purchases and deliveries this year?

Yes: 4379
No: 5210
Unsure: 451



Should the speed limit on all residential streets in B.C be lowered to 30 km/h?

Total Votes:  14769
Yes: 
32.18%
No: 
64.45%
Unsure: 
3.38%

