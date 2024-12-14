Should the speed limit on all residential streets in B.C be lowered to 30 km/h?

Photo: KTW file photo

A majority of British Columbians want drivers to slow down.

A new poll, conducted by Research Co., found more than three in five British Columbians would like to see speed limits reduced on all residential streets in their municipalities to 30 kilometres per hour.

They would also like to see the speed limits kept at 50 km/h on arterial and collector roads.

In the online survey of a representative provincial sample, 63% of British Columbians favour speed reduction, up two points since a similar Research Co. survey was conducted last year.

Support for the move is highest in Metro Vancouver (65%), followed by the Fraser Valley (62%), Northern BC (61%), Vancouver Island (59%) and Southern BC (58%).

Vancouver city council in 2019 passed a motion to establish a pilot project to reduce the speed limit to 30 km/h on select residential streets. Victoria announced it was following suit last week.

Just over two-thirds of British Columbians (67%) believe the pilot project in Vancouver was either a very good or good idea—including 70% of Metro Vancouverites and 69% of residents of Southern B.C.

According to the poll, two in five British Columbians (40%) see a car they perceive is moving faster than the 50 km/h speed limit on the street where they live at least once a day. Thirty per cent said they see it a few times a week.

The survey also asked British Columbians about automated speed enforcement, which works by using cameras or sensors to identify a speeding vehicle. A ticket is then issued to the owner of the vehicle but driver's license penalty points are not issued because the driver of the vehicle cannot be identified.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]