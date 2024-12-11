Do you consider your workplace "toxic'?

Photo: Unsplash

Experts say that toxic workplaces are on the rise in Canada and the current economic environment isn’t helping.

As the economy softens, there’s more fear-based behaviour from managers and workers owing to anxiety over layoffs and employment scarcity, which can cause toxic competition and more political games at work, says Laura Hambley, founder of Canada Career Counselling and an industrial organizational psychologist.

“When you’re fighting over less, it can bring out the worst in people,” says Dr. Hambley, who says she has seen a steady increase in toxic workplaces over the last 15 years.

Defined as work environments that negatively impact physical, emotional or mental health, toxic workplaces are in every industry and are taking a toll on Canadian workers and costing companies, according to Business Development Canada. But there are steps leaders and employees can take to ensure their workplace remains a positive environment.

“It’s respect. It’s civility. It’s kindness. Toxicity is the opposite of those three things,” says Dr. Hambley. “I study toxic leadership because that’s where it all comes from. If your leaders are toxic, then you’ve got a real problem in your organization.”

She refers to them as toxic bosses, rather than leaders, because Dr. Hambley says she doesn’t consider their behaviour as leadership.

“A leader is someone who inspires, motivates and grows people, not diminishes them and ruins their mental and physical health and I would say that it’s on the rise,” she explains.

But getting rid of a toxic boss can be complicated, so Dr. Hambley suggests being especially careful in the hiring process to ensure the people being brought into an organization have the right leadership skills and attitude.

“It stems from how you hire and promote, so be very careful who you hire and promote for a leadership role,” she explains. “Don’t reward brilliant jerks. Yes, they might be really good at their technical skills, but are they effective at leading people? Do they have empathy? Are they inspiring towards others? Are they motivated to help others grow, or are they more self-focused and self-absorbed and have a massive ego?”

Even those who work remotely are not immune to toxicity from co-workers, explains Brent Dul, executive vice president at recruitment company Randstad.

“I think that’s maybe the difference that we’re seeing is that you can run into these situations, even if you work in a workgroup that’s largely based remotely or hybrid as well, he says.

