Should the federal government permanently remove the GST from all grocery store food?

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s recent testimony before the Senate to support the government’s proposed temporary two-month GST holiday has faced significant backlash.

Senators criticized the measure as a flawed piece of fiscal policy driven more by political survival than sound economics. The proposal is particularly troubling because it could lead to unintended consequences, including opportunity pricing by grocers that may impact even non-taxable food items.

The concern lies in how grocers might exploit this temporary tax break.

By subtly raising prices on non-taxed goods, retailers could create additional inflationary pressures at the grocery store — a scenario that would further strain Canadian households already grappling with rising costs. Temporary measures like this GST holiday can also disrupt pricing strategies, encouraging grocers to adjust overall margins to compensate for the two-month tax break, leading to higher prices on non-taxable food even after the holiday ends.

Essentially, consumers could end up paying more in the long term for food that is currently not subject to GST. Canadians need to know this.

The Senate, often referred to as the “chamber of sober second thought,” has played an important role in scrutinizing this legislation to ensure it truly benefits Canadians. Observers have noted that with a fractured government prioritizing political survival, many recent proposals emerging from the House of Commons seem rushed and poorly conceived.

The GST holiday debate has also reignited broader discussions about the ethics and practicality of taxing food. The NDP has announced plans to introduce a motion to permanently eliminate the GST on grocery store food.

This measure deserves serious consideration, as Canadians currently pay between $1 billion and $1.5 billion annually in GST on groceries—a figure that continues to grow each year.

