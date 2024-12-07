249963
Are you taking any extra measures to protect your holiday purchases and deliveries this year?

Poll: Thwarting porch pirates

'Tis the season for thievery.

The holiday season is here and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to remind everyone to stay vigilant and take steps to protect their holiday packages, both at home and while shopping.

"While you’re busy making lists and checking them twice, so are porch pirates and parking lot prowlers,” said Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“With the increase in deliveries and shopping trips, it’s important to stay one step ahead of would-be thieves. Don’t let the holiday hustle and bustle turn into a humbug heartbreak and follow these tips to help keep your treasures safe and secure."

At home:

• Schedule deliveries: arrange for packages to be delivered when someone is home

• Track shipments: use tracking services and receive updates to know exactly when your packages arrive

• Can’t be at home? Have someone like a friend, family member, or trusted neighbour retrieve it for you

• Choose an alternate delivery location: have packages delivered to your workplace or a secure pickup location

• Request signature: co-ordinate with carriers to ensure someone is available to receive the package

• Video surveillance: doorbell and other security cameras can deter thieves

• If your package is stolen: file a report with the courier and notify police right away.

Out shopping:

• Keep items out of sight: store purchases in your trunk and not on the passenger seats

• Lock your doors: ensure you vehicle is secure, even during short stops

• Be aware: pay attention to who is nearby when you are loading items into your car

“If you see suspicious activity around vehicles or homes, report it immediately and directly to police,” Terleski said.

