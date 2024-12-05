250579
Is the two-month GST 'holiday' a good or bad idea?
Good idea 
Bad idea 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  935


Is the two-month GST 'holiday' a good or bad idea?

Poll: GST 'holiday'

Castanet - | Story: 521246

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not appear willing to budge on his plan to send a $250 rebate to "hardworking Canadians," despite pressure from the opposition to give the money to seniors and people who are not able to work.

The rebate is one of two affordability measures the Liberals announced this month, along with a plan to temporarily cut the federal sales tax on a list of items that are popular over the holidays.

The GST holiday bill passed in the House of Commons late Thursday night with the help of the NDP, and needs approval from the Senate before the tax break takes effect in a little over two weeks.

At an announcement on Prince Edward Island this morning, Trudeau was asked if he would expand the rebate to non-working seniors and people with disabilities, something the NDP and Bloc Québécois are pushing for.

Trudeau says the measure is meant to recognize working Canadians who need extra support, and says the government is looking at other ways to help people who aren't eligible for the money.

The Liberals have not introduced legislation to enact the rebate and it's not clear if they will have opposition support to get it passed.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 3, 2024 - 7286 votes
Do you believe there is systemic racism in policing in Canada?

Yes: 2896
No: 3806
Unsure: 584

December 2, 2024 - 7593 votes
Should B.C. look for other trade markets in light of threatened tariffs on Canadian goods by the U.S.?

Yes: 6475
No: 905
Unsure: 213

November 30, 2024 - 17678 votes
Should the federal government order striking Canada Post workers back to work?

Yes: 11554
No: 5090
Unsure: 1034

November 28, 2024 - 9803 votes
Should Canada follow Australia's lead with a social media ban for children?

Yes: 8186
No: 1119
Unsure: 498

November 27, 2024 - 9058 votes
Should the federal government expand its $250 tax rebate to non-working seniors?

Yes: 7142
No: 1618
Unsure: 298



Previous Poll Results

Should Canada join the U.S. and become the 51st state?

Total Votes:  15311
Yes: 
21.61%
No: 
76.8%
Unsure: 
1.59%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


250825
244598
250252
246626