Should Canada join the U.S. and become the 51st state?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  3557


President-elect Donald Trump doubled down on an apparent joke about Canada joining the United States Tuesday by posting an AI-generated image (above) of himself standing beside the Canadian flag on a mountain.

“Oh Canada!” said the post to Truth Social.

Fox News reported on Monday that Trump suggested Canada become the 51st state after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised concerns that tariffs would hurt Canada’s economy.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the incoming president's suggestion was said in jest.

"The president was telling jokes, the president was teasing us. It was of course on that issue in no way a serious comment," LeBlanc told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting.

"We had a discussion on trade issues, on border security that was very productive. But the fact that there's a warm, cordial relationship between the two leaders and the president is able to joke like that for us was a positive thing," LeBlanc said.

Fox News also reported that a fellow diner joked that any Canadian state would lean heavily liberal, leading Trump to suggest that Canada be split into two states: one liberal and one conservative.

Fox News personality Jesse Watters on Tuesday called the proposal a “no-brainer,” pointing to Canada’s oil industry.

Previous Polls

December 3, 2024 - 7243 votes
Do you believe there is systemic racism in policing in Canada?

Yes: 2880
No: 3780
Unsure: 583

December 2, 2024 - 7593 votes
Should B.C. look for other trade markets in light of threatened tariffs on Canadian goods by the U.S.?

Yes: 6475
No: 905
Unsure: 213

November 30, 2024 - 17678 votes
Should the federal government order striking Canada Post workers back to work?

Yes: 11554
No: 5090
Unsure: 1034

November 28, 2024 - 9803 votes
Should Canada follow Australia's lead with a social media ban for children?

Yes: 8186
No: 1119
Unsure: 498

November 27, 2024 - 9058 votes
Should the federal government expand its $250 tax rebate to non-working seniors?

Yes: 7142
No: 1618
Unsure: 298



Do you believe there is systemic racism in policing in Canada?

Total Votes:  7247
Yes: 
39.75%
No: 
52.2%
Unsure: 
8.04%

