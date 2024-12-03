Do you believe there is systemic racism in policing in Canada?

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak gives her opening address at the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly in Montreal on Tuesday.

The Assembly of First Nations is demanding the federal government launch a national inquiry into systemic racism in policing and the deaths of First Nations people.

A resolution penned by Chief Allan Polchies of St. Mary's First Nation says despite 20 individual inquiries and commissions into the police and justice system since 1989, the federal government has failed to make substantive changes to address systemic racism within the RCMP and other agencies.

Polchies told those gathered at the AFN's special chiefs assembly in Ottawa that First Nations people should feel safe on their own lands, and shouldn't be afraid of police.

His resolution comes after a string of incidents between Aug. 29 and Sept. 24 that left nine First Nations people dead during or after interactions with police.

"The investigations into the recent deaths of First Nations people after interacting with police are being conducted in isolation of each other, which is not drawing conclusions as one interrelated epidemic," the resolution says.

Beyond calling for a national inquiry, the resolution also calls for demilitarization of police forces and the establishment of a national crisis intervention team across Canada that can support people in crisis.

It also says that immediately after a serious incident has occurred involving a First Nations person, the investigation team should include a First Nations person.

The resolution was passed by consensus.

The office of Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

