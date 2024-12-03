250430
245438

Do you believe there is systemic racism in policing in Canada?

Poll: Racism in policing?

Castanet - | Story: 520802

The Assembly of First Nations is demanding the federal government launch a national inquiry into systemic racism in policing and the deaths of First Nations people.

A resolution penned by Chief Allan Polchies of St. Mary's First Nation says despite 20 individual inquiries and commissions into the police and justice system since 1989, the federal government has failed to make substantive changes to address systemic racism within the RCMP and other agencies.

Polchies told those gathered at the AFN's special chiefs assembly in Ottawa that First Nations people should feel safe on their own lands, and shouldn't be afraid of police.

His resolution comes after a string of incidents between Aug. 29 and Sept. 24 that left nine First Nations people dead during or after interactions with police.

"The investigations into the recent deaths of First Nations people after interacting with police are being conducted in isolation of each other, which is not drawing conclusions as one interrelated epidemic," the resolution says.

Beyond calling for a national inquiry, the resolution also calls for demilitarization of police forces and the establishment of a national crisis intervention team across Canada that can support people in crisis.

It also says that immediately after a serious incident has occurred involving a First Nations person, the investigation team should include a First Nations person.

The resolution was passed by consensus.

The office of Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

December 2, 2024 - 7557 votes
Should B.C. look for other trade markets in light of threatened tariffs on Canadian goods by the U.S.?

Yes: 6445
No: 899
Unsure: 213

November 30, 2024 - 17678 votes
Should the federal government order striking Canada Post workers back to work?

Yes: 11554
No: 5090
Unsure: 1034

November 28, 2024 - 9803 votes
Should Canada follow Australia's lead with a social media ban for children?

Yes: 8186
No: 1119
Unsure: 498

November 27, 2024 - 9058 votes
Should the federal government expand its $250 tax rebate to non-working seniors?

Yes: 7142
No: 1618
Unsure: 298

November 26, 2024 - 8693 votes
Are you expecting to spend more or less on Christmas this year?

More than last year: 658
Less than last year: 4967
The same amount: 2739
Unsure: 329



Previous Poll Results

Should B.C. look for other trade markets in light of threatened tariffs on Canadian goods by the U.S.?

Total Votes:  7558
Yes: 
85.27%
No: 
11.91%
Unsure: 
2.82%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


243738
242412
244598
250296
248911