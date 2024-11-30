Should the federal government order striking Canada Post workers back to work?

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada Post mail trucks are seen parked in their distribution centre in Montreal.

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.

In a notice to members posted Monday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers called the layoffs a "scare tactic" and said it's looking into the situation.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu confirmed the layoffs, saying they are temporary.

She said the organization has informed employees that the collective agreements are no longer in effect and their conditions of employment have now changed, as per the Canada Labour Code — referring to the section of the code that covers lockout notices.

Earlier in November Canada Post issued a lockout notice but said it didn't intend to lock out employees, instead saying the notice would allow the company to make changes to its operations in order to respond to the effects of a strike.

Labour and employment lawyer Deborah Hudson says the layoffs by Canada Post are an unprecedented move, and will likely be met with legal pushback from the union.

