250298
250536

Should the federal government order striking Canada Post workers back to work?

Poll: Canada Post strike

Castanet - | Story: 520183

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.

In a notice to members posted Monday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers called the layoffs a "scare tactic" and said it's looking into the situation.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu confirmed the layoffs, saying they are temporary.

She said the organization has informed employees that the collective agreements are no longer in effect and their conditions of employment have now changed, as per the Canada Labour Code — referring to the section of the code that covers lockout notices.

Earlier in November Canada Post issued a lockout notice but said it didn't intend to lock out employees, instead saying the notice would allow the company to make changes to its operations in order to respond to the effects of a strike.

Labour and employment lawyer Deborah Hudson says the layoffs by Canada Post are an unprecedented move, and will likely be met with legal pushback from the union.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

November 28, 2024 - 9703 votes
Should Canada follow Australia's lead with a social media ban for children?

Yes: 8098
No: 1109
Unsure: 496

November 27, 2024 - 9058 votes
Should the federal government expand its $250 tax rebate to non-working seniors?

Yes: 7142
No: 1618
Unsure: 298

November 26, 2024 - 8693 votes
Are you expecting to spend more or less on Christmas this year?

More than last year: 658
Less than last year: 4967
The same amount: 2739
Unsure: 329

November 25, 2024 - 6470 votes
Will you donate to your local food bank or another charity this holiday season?

Yes: 3796
No: 2059
Unsure: 615

November 23, 2024 - 10390 votes
How often do you ski or snowboard each winter?

1-2 days: 629
3-5 days: 356
5-10 days: 390
10-20 days: 653
More than 20 days: 862
Not at all: 7500



Previous Poll Results

Should Canada follow Australia's lead with a social media ban for children?

Total Votes:  9703
Yes: 
83.46%
No: 
11.43%
Unsure: 
5.11%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


249075
245681
244598
250234