Should the federal government expand its $250 tax rebate to non-working seniors?

Poll: Expand tax rebate?

Some Liberal MPs say they think their government should consider expanding the eligibility for an upcoming government rebate to include seniors who are no longer working.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week said the government was responding to concerns about the cost of living by temporarily taking the federal sales tax off certain goods and sending $250 cheques to working Canadians in the spring.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh initially said his party would back the move but now says it the government must expand the eligibility for those cheques to include non-working seniors and people who rely on disability supports.

The Liberals need the support of the NDP or another opposition party in the House of Commons to make the measures a reality.

When asked about whether the rebates should be offered to more people, Seniors Minister Steven MacKinnon says the government has created a number of benefits to help low-income seniors.

But after the weekly Liberal caucus meeting Milton MP Adam van Koeverden said he wants to see more ambition in helping seniors and Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski said if the government can afford to include seniors in the payments it absolutely should.

The Bloc Québécois is also calling on the government to offer the rebate to seniors who are fully retired.

