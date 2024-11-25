248247
Will you donate to your local food bank or another charity this holiday season?

Poll: Charitable donations

The Central Okanagan Food Bank turkey drop will take place this weekend, offering a way for people to donate a comforting meal to those in need over the holidays.

The food bank aims to collect at least 500 turkeys to support local families in need during the holiday season, event organizers said in a press release.

Those who are able are invited to drop off a turkey or a ham of any size to their Kelowna or West Kelowna locations and help spread holiday cheer in the process.

The food bank depends on the support and donations of our local community to feed 4,500 households this holiday season.

"Amidst the Canada Post strike, this event is also the perfect opportunity to make certain your holiday donations of funds are received by COFB," organizers said.

For those not donating these vital funds to COFB online or over the phone, drop off cheques in person during the Turkey Drop, or visit Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drop off a turkey or ham on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at either food bank location: COFB Kelowna- 2310 Enterprise Way, or COFB West Kelowna - 3711 Elliott Rd.

More information at: cofoodbank.com/event/turkeydrop To donate or volunteer, please visit: cofoodbank.com.

