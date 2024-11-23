How often do you ski or snowboard each winter?

It's one of Big White's best opening days in recent memory and skiers and boarders were lined up early Friday, and even Thursday night, to get first crack at the new season.

The winter season officially kicked off Friday morning, a week earlier than initially planned due to the stellar conditions November has delivered. The early-season snow comes as a great relief to Big White management after last season's poor November and December.

While the alpine snow base Friday sits at about 104 cm – with more falling – last season's snow base didn't hit that mark until New Year's.

“Well you can sleep at night now, now that we're open and we've got lots of snow,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Big White vice president.

“It hasn't been this good for many, many years ... This is my 35th year and just coming down the Plaza Chair, it just doesn't get better than this. It gets deeper, but it doesn't get better.”

