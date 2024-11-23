243364
How often do you ski or snowboard each winter?
1-2 days 
3-5 days 
5-10 days 
10-20 days 
More than 20 days 
Not at all 
Total Votes:  3245


It's one of Big White's best opening days in recent memory and skiers and boarders were lined up early Friday, and even Thursday night, to get first crack at the new season.

The winter season officially kicked off Friday morning, a week earlier than initially planned due to the stellar conditions November has delivered. The early-season snow comes as a great relief to Big White management after last season's poor November and December.

While the alpine snow base Friday sits at about 104 cm – with more falling – last season's snow base didn't hit that mark until New Year's.

“Well you can sleep at night now, now that we're open and we've got lots of snow,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Big White vice president.

“It hasn't been this good for many, many years ... This is my 35th year and just coming down the Plaza Chair, it just doesn't get better than this. It gets deeper, but it doesn't get better.”

Previous Polls

November 21, 2024 - 7782 votes
Should Canada arrest Israel's PM if he comes to the country?

Yes: 3995
No: 3256
Unsure: 531

November 20, 2024 - 6850 votes
Should B.C. adopt an electoral system that reflects seats based on the popular vote?

Yes: 3906
No: 1883
Unsure: 1061

November 19, 2024 - 9554 votes
Is the ongoing labour dispute at Canada Post affecting you directly?

Yes: 4667
No: 4887

November 18, 2024 - 15620 votes
Should the federal Liberals replace Justin Trudeau before the next election?

Yes: 12055
No: 2828
Unsure: 737

November 16, 2024 - 11155 votes
Are you willing to pay extra for eco-friendly products or services?

Yes: 2460
No: 6882
Maybe: 1813



