Should Canada arrest Israel's PM if he comes to the country?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1513


Should Canada arrest Israel's PM if he comes to the country?

Poll: abide by the warrant?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would respect the International Criminal Court decision requiring the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity if they came to this country.

The ICC, which issued arrest warrants Thursday, has accused the two Israelis of using “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and intentionally targeting civilians in Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza – charges Israeli officials deny.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters that he would abide by the decision of the ICC, noting that Canada is one of the founding members of the International Court of Justice.

“It is really important that everyone abide by international law. This is something that we have been calling for since the beginning of the conflict,” he said. “We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts.”

The warrant marked the first time that a sitting leader of a major democratically elected Western ally has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity by a global court of justice. The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the arrest warrants are binding for all EU member states. Italy and France have said they would abide by the arrest warrant.

