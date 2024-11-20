Should B.C. adopt an electoral system that reflects seats based on proportions of the popular vote?

Photo: Castanet

When people encounter seemingly complex problems, many will quickly find ways to savour the status quo or, shoot the messenger.

What about first identifying the factors that comprise the nature of the problem?

David Farrell, in his book Electoral Systems, suggests a judgement on which electoral system is best for a given country should be made in the light of that country’s history, social composition and political structures.

So how does an individual’s vote currently play in the Canadian representative democracy?

Provincial and federal election agencies have a set of rules for voting, including establishing ridings by region. That suggests electoral integrity, where voters are represented the same within and across ridings of a region (proportional parity) and in the same way across regions (electoral parity), ensuring fair voting procedures.

But something is not right. Authority for change to the political structure rests with their respective governments. Candidates with the most votes per riding are elected by plurality vote. Votes cast for losing candidates are for naught. Voters deserve better. What is missing is a means to address the popular vote.

We need an approach for improving complex systems, one that helps create innovative and dynamic solutions through integration of various pieces of information and ideas. It’s called synthesis.

Let’s begin by calculating the popular vote by the number of ridings in the region. Entitlement to parity seats is then determined using a party’s popular vote and this standard. Rounding up the left-over party votes may be necessary to harmonize the number of parity seats and ridings. A fledgling party or independent candidates may qualify for a parity seat/ riding by harmonization. When a party doesn’t field a candidate in a riding, votes may be cast for a party’s regional vote.

Lists of candidate results per riding and regional intraparty rankings of candidate vote percentages are then compiled. Party ranking across ridings is then used for riding allotment. Candidates with the best ranking percentages and a party entitlement to a parity seat are then assigned their ridings.

So why do politicians avoid implementing electoral proportional parity?

Therein lies the rub. Hollow promises and floccinaucinihilipilification (an attitude of estimating something as worthless) do nothing for fair voter representation.

No question is so difficult to answer as one to which the answer is obvious.