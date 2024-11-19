249447
249144

Is the ongoing labour dispute at Canada Post affecting you directly?

Poll: Postal labour dispute

Castanet - | Story: 518321

Representatives from Canada Post and the postal workers union sat down with a special mediator Monday, but seem no closer to reaching a deal as a countrywide strike enters its fifth day.

In a statement, Canada Post said the parties "remain far apart" but that the Crown corporation continues to aim for a deal hammered out at the bargaining table.

About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job on Friday, shutting down operations and halting deliveries as the busy holiday season kicks off.

A day earlier, the government appointed its top mediator to help both sides reach a new contract agreement.

The union is calling for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years, while Canada Post has offered an 11.5 per cent increase.

Other wedge issues include job security, benefits and contract work for parcel delivery on weekends.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

November 16, 2024 - 11155 votes
Are you willing to pay extra for eco-friendly products or services?

Yes: 2460
No: 6882
Maybe: 1813

November 14, 2024 - 6430 votes
Will you be making a donation to a charity in your community this holiday season?

Yes: 3309
No: 2476
Unsure: 645

November 13, 2024 - 9046 votes
When do you put up your Christmas tree?

Last weeks of November: 2434
First two weeks of December: 4091
Week leading up to Christmas: 1307
Don't put up a tree: 1214

November 12, 2024 - 10284 votes
Do you still use the post service?

Yes: 7814
No: 2470

November 9, 2024 - 9967 votes
Will the elimination of federal sales tax on new homes spur home construction?

Yes: 4701
No: 3836
Unsure: 1430



Previous Poll Results

Should the federal Liberals replace Justin Trudeau before the next election?

Total Votes:  15566
Yes: 
77.21%
No: 
18.07%
Unsure: 
4.72%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


249039
249109
244599
249016
248911