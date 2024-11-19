Is the ongoing labour dispute at Canada Post affecting you directly?
Poll: Postal labour dispute
Castanet - Nov 19, 2024 / 7:30 pm | Story: 518321
Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada Post workers picket outside a sorting plant in Montreal on Friday, Nov.15, 2024. Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Representatives from Canada Post and the postal workers union sat down with a special mediator Monday, but seem no closer to reaching a deal as a countrywide strike enters its fifth day.
In a statement, Canada Post said the parties "remain far apart" but that the Crown corporation continues to aim for a deal hammered out at the bargaining table.
About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job on Friday, shutting down operations and halting deliveries as the busy holiday season kicks off.
A day earlier, the government appointed its top mediator to help both sides reach a new contract agreement.
The union is calling for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years, while Canada Post has offered an 11.5 per cent increase.
Other wedge issues include job security, benefits and contract work for parcel delivery on weekends.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
