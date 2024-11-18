249447
249289

Should the federal Liberals replace Justin Trudeau before the next election?

Poll: Should Trudeau go?

Castanet - | Story: 518104

A new poll shows a majority of Canadians say the Liberal Party should be led by someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next election, with only 24 per cent saying he should stay on.

The Nanos Research survey conducted for The Globe and Mail asked whether Mr. Trudeau should lead the Liberals in the next election or whether the party should choose someone else.

Fifty-seven per cent said someone else should be leader. Fifteen per cent said they had no preference, and 4 per cent said they were unsure.

Mr. Trudeau rejected calls from some Liberal MPs last month who urged him to step down as leader before the next election, which must take place before late October, 2025.

The percentage of Canadians who said the Liberals should choose a new leader is up from 55 per cent in response to two surveys conducted in 2023 and 51 per cent when the question was asked in December, 2022.

Nanos Research founder Nik Nanos said there is more troubling news for Mr. Trudeau: The survey found there’s been a spike in the percentage of Canadians who say their personal financial situation has worsened over the past year.

Forty-one per cent of respondents felt that way, up from 28 per cent in response to a similar question in August, 2021.

The most recent survey, which was conducted between Nov. 4 and 6, had 21 per cent of respondents saying they were better off and 37 per cent saying there had been no change in their financial situation.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

November 16, 2024 - 11123 votes
Are you willing to pay extra for eco-friendly products or services?

Yes: 2456
No: 6859
Maybe: 1808

November 14, 2024 - 6430 votes
Will you be making a donation to a charity in your community this holiday season?

Yes: 3309
No: 2476
Unsure: 645

November 13, 2024 - 9046 votes
When do you put up your Christmas tree?

Last weeks of November: 2434
First two weeks of December: 4091
Week leading up to Christmas: 1307
Don't put up a tree: 1214

November 12, 2024 - 10284 votes
Do you still use the post service?

Yes: 7814
No: 2470

November 9, 2024 - 9967 votes
Will the elimination of federal sales tax on new homes spur home construction?

Yes: 4701
No: 3836
Unsure: 1430



Previous Poll Results

Are you willing to pay extra for eco-friendly products or services?

Total Votes:  11123
Yes: 
22.08%
No: 
61.67%
Maybe: 
16.25%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


247814
244598
249444
248340