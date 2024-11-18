Should the federal Liberals replace Justin Trudeau before the next election?

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

A new poll shows a majority of Canadians say the Liberal Party should be led by someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next election, with only 24 per cent saying he should stay on.

The Nanos Research survey conducted for The Globe and Mail asked whether Mr. Trudeau should lead the Liberals in the next election or whether the party should choose someone else.

Fifty-seven per cent said someone else should be leader. Fifteen per cent said they had no preference, and 4 per cent said they were unsure.

Mr. Trudeau rejected calls from some Liberal MPs last month who urged him to step down as leader before the next election, which must take place before late October, 2025.

The percentage of Canadians who said the Liberals should choose a new leader is up from 55 per cent in response to two surveys conducted in 2023 and 51 per cent when the question was asked in December, 2022.

Nanos Research founder Nik Nanos said there is more troubling news for Mr. Trudeau: The survey found there’s been a spike in the percentage of Canadians who say their personal financial situation has worsened over the past year.

Forty-one per cent of respondents felt that way, up from 28 per cent in response to a similar question in August, 2021.

The most recent survey, which was conducted between Nov. 4 and 6, had 21 per cent of respondents saying they were better off and 37 per cent saying there had been no change in their financial situation.

