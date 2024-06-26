240132
234854

Do you plan to celebrate Canada Day at an organized community event this year?

Poll: Marking Canada Day

Castanet - | Story: 494401

Memorial Park will be awash in activity when West Kelowna residents celebrate our nation's 157th birthday Monday.

From antique cars to activities for kids of all ages and the traditional cutting of the Canada Day cake, festivities offer something for everyone.

The annual Canada Day celebrations, put on by the Westside Celebration Society, take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Society president Tina Bisson promises something for everyone including a large kids fair that is going to “blow people away.”

“It’s a really big kids fair,” said Bisson.

“Last year families said there was nothing for kids so we want to make this a grand event.

“It’s the first time doing such a grand event.”

Along with a number of bouncy castles and activities for younger kids, Bisson says several activities are being included for older kids such as a Zorb arena, Zorb balls on water, a Fortnite castle and carnival games.

There will also be a foam party for 400 people taking place on two separate occasions during the day.

“Of course we also have the popular Envirometal Towing Show and Shine happening all day on the field. Pre-registration is suggested but not required.”

On the stage, Rollin’ Coal will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with Gold Mynd performing from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Canada Day cake arrives via ambulance at 3 p.m.

There will also be nine food trucks on site.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

June 25, 2024 - 7293 votes
Should B.C. introduce a cell phone levy to help pay for 911 service?

Yes: 1068
No: 5858
Unsure: 367

June 24, 2024 - 5827 votes
Do you feel secure in your current employment?

Yes: 3688
No: 2139

June 22, 2024 - 8531 votes
Should B.C. sue chemical companies for alleged harm their products have done, in a similar way it targeted tobacco manufacturers and opioid makers?

Yes: 6372
No: 1650
Unsure: 509

June 20, 2024 - 7910 votes
Should the TikTok social media app be banned in Canada?

Yes: 5130
No: 2178
Unsure: 602

June 19, 2024 - 7555 votes
Should the B.C. government reduce the number of EVs eligible for a rebate at a time when it is encouraging motorists to drive them?

Yes: 3687
No: 3343
Unsure: 525



Previous Poll Results

Should B.C. introduce a cell phone levy to help pay for 911 service?

Total Votes:  7293
Yes: 
14.64%
No: 
80.32%
Unsure: 
5.03%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


239500
221330
239501