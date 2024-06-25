Should B.C. introduce a cell phone levy to help pay for 911 service?

Photo: JESHOOTS-com/Pixabay The levy proposal has been endorsed by BC Association of Chiefs of Police and taken to the province.

The Delta Police Department continues its push to have a cell phone levy to help fund E-Comm costs.

A recent report by Chief Neil Dubord to the Delta Police Board notes that since the department’s transition to E-Comm in 2015, there “have been numerous issues with E-Comm failing to meet the established service standards.”

As a result, Delta police had to manage non-emergency call taking during peak hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) which “has imposed significant operational and financial burdens” on the department necessitating training and equipping staff, responsibilities that E-Comm was expected to handle.

The police department has not received any financial adjustments to the contract for taking back non-emergency call-taking, while E-Comm continues to place additional costs without first resolving its operational issues.

His report also notes that Delta police, and by extension, the community through municipal taxes, has faced annual fee increases resulting in unplanned financial costs that exceed the budget projections provided by E-Comm.

E-Comm attributes the increases to growing call volumes and necessary, costly technology improvements, but it is an unsustainable funding model, according to Dubord,

To address the issue, Delta police have been actively pursuing the implementation of a 911 cell phone levy throughout B.C., a proposal that is still before the provincial government.

Cell phone levies are already in place in several Canadian provinces, providing a stable and equitable funding source for emergency communication services, ranging from 52 cents in Quebec to just over $2 in Saskatchewan.

