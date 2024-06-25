240278
240156

Should B.C. introduce a cell phone levy to help pay for 911 service?

Poll: 911 service levy

Castanet - | Story: 494188

The Delta Police Department continues its push to have a cell phone levy to help fund E-Comm costs.

A recent report by Chief Neil Dubord to the Delta Police Board notes that since the department’s transition to E-Comm in 2015, there “have been numerous issues with E-Comm failing to meet the established service standards.”

As a result, Delta police had to manage non-emergency call taking during peak hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) which “has imposed significant operational and financial burdens” on the department necessitating training and equipping staff, responsibilities that E-Comm was expected to handle.

The police department has not received any financial adjustments to the contract for taking back non-emergency call-taking, while E-Comm continues to place additional costs without first resolving its operational issues.

His report also notes that Delta police, and by extension, the community through municipal taxes, has faced annual fee increases resulting in unplanned financial costs that exceed the budget projections provided by E-Comm.

E-Comm attributes the increases to growing call volumes and necessary, costly technology improvements, but it is an unsustainable funding model, according to Dubord,

To address the issue, Delta police have been actively pursuing the implementation of a 911 cell phone levy throughout B.C., a proposal that is still before the provincial government.

Cell phone levies are already in place in several Canadian provinces, providing a stable and equitable funding source for emergency communication services, ranging from 52 cents in Quebec to just over $2 in Saskatchewan.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

June 22, 2024 - 8531 votes
Should B.C. sue chemical companies for alleged harm their products have done, in a similar way it targeted tobacco manufacturers and opioid makers?

Yes: 6372
No: 1650
Unsure: 509

June 20, 2024 - 7910 votes
Should the TikTok social media app be banned in Canada?

Yes: 5130
No: 2178
Unsure: 602

June 19, 2024 - 7555 votes
Should the B.C. government reduce the number of EVs eligible for a rebate at a time when it is encouraging motorists to drive them?

Yes: 3687
No: 3343
Unsure: 525

June 18, 2024 - 8486 votes
Should naloxone and training for administering it be widely available on university campus and in high schools?

Yes: 4905
No: 3065
Unsure: 516

June 17, 2024 - 8633 votes
Would you switch to a four-day, 32-hour work week?

Yes: 5780
No: 2482
Unsure: 371



Previous Poll Results

Do you feel secure in your current employment?

Total Votes:  5793
Yes: 
63.28%
No: 
36.72%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


237788
221329
237258
237324