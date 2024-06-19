239189
Should the B.C. government reduce the number of EVs eligible for a rebate at a time when it is encouraging motorists to drive them?

Poll: EV rebate cut

The heads of major Canadian automobile industry associations slammed the B.C. government Tuesday over what they claim was a unilateral decision to cut about 75 per cent electric and hybrid models from its rebate program.

B.C.'s CleanBC Go Electric rebate provides up to $4,000 to qualifying zero-emission vehicles (ZEV), which include plug-in hybrids, battery electric and fuel cell-powered cars. But on Tuesday, the province dropped the maximum cost of qualifying vehicles in the “cars” category to $50,000 from the previous $55,000, confirmed Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

In a statement to Glacier Media, Osborne said the change was made to ensure rebates were targeted at middle-income families, and would push manufactures to lower their prices.

“With electric vehicle (EV) sales increasing faster than anticipated and currently at record levels, we needed to make adjustments to our CleanBC electric vehicle rebate program given available funding,” said the minister.

Tim Reuss, president and CEO of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, said in a statement the change was made “in great haste and without any consultation with the industry.” Reuss also said the move contradicts the province’s own ambitions on electric vehicles and “makes absolutely no sense.”

Brian Kingston, president and CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, said there will be “serious negative consequences for consumers, industry, and the provincial economy.”

“Today’s announcement to further weaken the ZEV purchase incentive all but guarantees the government’s mandated targets will not be met…” added Kingston.

