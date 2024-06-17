Would you switch to a four-day, 32-hour work week?

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Kimberly Voll, CEO of Brace Yourself Games, said the company has seen better overall output after adopting a four-day work week model.

More B.C. companies and organizations have joined a growing movement to challenge the traditional five-day work week model and allow their employees to work just four days a week.

The central idea behind it is that by reducing work hours, companies will have more engaged and productive employees who perform the same—if not better—with fewer work hours.

In the past year, there was a 34-per-cent increase in the number of Canadian businesses implementing four-day schedules, according to May data from human resources software provider BrightHR.

B.C.-based organizations including the Vancouver Foundation and the City of Merritt, and tech firms such as Procurify and Blackbird Interactive, have shifted to four-day work weeks in recent years. Game studio Brace Yourself Games officially switched to four-day, 32-hour work weeks in January after trying flexible Fridays for a while, with no change in salaries.

“Increasingly, we had been doing research into best practices, and the growing practice of a four-day work week really seemed to show an increase in productivity, in employee happiness and retention,” said Kimberly Voll, CEO of Brace Yourself Games.

“Because humans aren’t so good at focusing and paying attention for such long stretches, and the more fatigued we get, the lower quality our work becomes.… Particularly with knowledge work, there’s diminishing returns on keeping people in their seats for too long.”

Voll said she has since seen higher productivity and better overall performance than when employees worked 40 hours per week “because they feel more refreshed and focused at work.” The shift has also helped the company compete for top talent against large U.S. companies that offer “huge salaries.”

“In our industry, it’s very hard to retain talent, and creating a space that shows you prioritize employee wellness and that you give people a high degree of agency and empowerment, people are going to be happier, do better work and have greater loyalty,” said Voll.

The David Suzuki Foundation, a Vancouver-based environmental not-for-profit, implemented a four-day, 34-hour work week when it was launched in 1990 to provide employees with better work-life balance, and time to recover from working on what can be draining environmental issues, according to the organization.

“The five-day work week was something that came about post-World War II, and everything about work has changed, except for the hours,” said Ian Hanington, senior editor at the foundation, who said the four-day work week is one reason he has stayed with the organization for 17 years.

“We’ve become more technologically advanced, we’ve got search engines and computers and things are more automated now, and usually more people in the household are going out to work … but we’re still working a five-day work week, which to me just doesn’t really make sense.”

