Should Canada contribute more to support Ukraine in its war with Russia?

Castanet - Story: 492441

Canada's minister of defence says the federal government is committed to supporting Ukraine.

Bill Blair is meeting with members of NATO in the Belgian capital of Brussels.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Blair says that the Canadian government is donating 900 drones built in Canada to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Additionally, Blair says in close co-ordination with allies, a Canadian-led battlegroup in Latvia is being scaled up to brigade size.

Blair's latest announcement on Friday comes as NATO member nations continue to work to meet the group's agreed-upon target of spending two percent of GDP on their respective militaries.

According to NATO data, Canada was estimated to be spending 1.33 percent of its GDP on its military budget.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

