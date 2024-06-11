238404
234458
Should B.C. accept more asylum seekers ?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  176


Should B.C. accept more asylum seekers ?

Poll: Asylum seekers in B.C.

Castanet - | Story: 491864

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says British Columbia needs to step up and take on more asylum seekers who come to Canada.

He was responding today to criticism from the B.C. premier, who says he's frustrated to see Quebec and Ontario "showered" with federal cash to help cope with an influx of asylum seekers and temporary residents.

David Eby says Western provinces deserve a share of the $750-million deal Ottawa recently struck with Quebec to help pay for the services, but Miller says the premier may be confused about what the money was for.

Miller says the federal government will help provinces, but B.C. hasn't applied for any funds from a program to help asylum seekers access interim housing since 2019.

Government statistics show 65 per cent of asylum claimants arrived in Quebec last year, compared to just under two per cent in B.C.

Miller says he's open to speaking to premiers about immigration settlement funding, but says Quebec is taking in a far larger share of claimants who need supports.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

June 8, 2024 - 17117 votes
Should Canada have a universal basic income?

Yes: 6460
No: 9216
Unsure: 1441

June 6, 2024 - 10721 votes
Will you be watching the Stanley Cup final when the series starts?

Yes: 6524
No: 3394
Unsure: 803

June 5, 2024 - 9862 votes
Does B.C. need to substantially increase support programs and funding for seniors?

Yes: 8671
No: 786
Unsure: 405

June 4, 2024 - 11290 votes
Should B.C. elementary students be asked about Israel's right to exist?

Yes: 937
No: 9869
Unsure: 484

June 3, 2024 - 9323 votes
Should the Bank of Canada cut interest rates on Wednesday?

Yes: 6937
No: 1910
Unsure: 476



Previous Poll Results

Should there be a public inquiry into Canadian MPs accused of working with those behind foreign interference in Canadian elections?

Total Votes:  6956
Yes: 
93.24%
No: 
4.63%
Unsure: 
2.13%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


238012
239089
221330
237415