239278
Should Canada have a universal basic income?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  3008


Should Canada have a universal basic income?

Poll: Universal basic income

Castanet - | Story: 491307

Providing a universal basic income to Canadians could help boost the country’s gross domestic product by $541 billion while giving its citizens a financial cushion against future climate catastrophes, a new study has found.

The research, published Friday in the journal Cell Reports Sustainability, examined the impacts of a government-backed basic income across 186 countries.

It found that every dollar invested in basic income would generate between US$4 and US$7 of economic output. That could produce up to a $US163-trillion boost in global GDP.

If programs were funded under a “polluter pay” model, basic income could achieve a “double dividend” — alleviate poverty and environmental degradation, said lead author Rashid Sumaila, a trained economist and professor at the University of British Columbia’s Institute of Oceans and Fisheries and the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs.

“This kind of scheme will prepare the world — countries, communities — for the shocks that are almost sure to come with climate change,” said Sumaila. “It's huge.”

COVID-19 inspires global prospect of basic income

The idea of harnessing basic income to help solve several challenges facing humanity was borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sumaila said.

“Suddenly we got hit by this shocker. People had to stay at home — no work, no income,” he said. “All these ad hoc things were put in place to try to keep us all going, people and the economy.”

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

June 6, 2024 - 10597 votes
Will you be watching the Stanley Cup final when the series starts?

Yes: 6448
No: 3356
Unsure: 793

June 5, 2024 - 9862 votes
Does B.C. need to substantially increase support programs and funding for seniors?

Yes: 8671
No: 786
Unsure: 405

June 4, 2024 - 11290 votes
Should B.C. elementary students be asked about Israel's right to exist?

Yes: 937
No: 9869
Unsure: 484

June 3, 2024 - 9323 votes
Should the Bank of Canada cut interest rates on Wednesday?

Yes: 6937
No: 1910
Unsure: 476

June 1, 2024 - 16384 votes
With rising food costs, have you cut back on the amount of food you buy at the grocery store?

Yes: 11302
No: 3374
Occasionally: 1708



Previous Poll Results

Will you be watching the Stanley Cup final when the series starts?

Total Votes:  10598
Yes: 
60.84%
No: 
31.68%
Unsure: 
7.48%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


230538
238137
221329
239222