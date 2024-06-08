Should Canada have a universal basic income?

Photo: UBC Rashid Sumaila, a University Killam Professor at the University of British Columbia, is Canada Research Chair in ocean and fisheries economics.

Providing a universal basic income to Canadians could help boost the country’s gross domestic product by $541 billion while giving its citizens a financial cushion against future climate catastrophes, a new study has found.

The research, published Friday in the journal Cell Reports Sustainability, examined the impacts of a government-backed basic income across 186 countries.

It found that every dollar invested in basic income would generate between US$4 and US$7 of economic output. That could produce up to a $US163-trillion boost in global GDP.

If programs were funded under a “polluter pay” model, basic income could achieve a “double dividend” — alleviate poverty and environmental degradation, said lead author Rashid Sumaila, a trained economist and professor at the University of British Columbia’s Institute of Oceans and Fisheries and the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs.

“This kind of scheme will prepare the world — countries, communities — for the shocks that are almost sure to come with climate change,” said Sumaila. “It's huge.”

COVID-19 inspires global prospect of basic income

The idea of harnessing basic income to help solve several challenges facing humanity was borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sumaila said.

“Suddenly we got hit by this shocker. People had to stay at home — no work, no income,” he said. “All these ad hoc things were put in place to try to keep us all going, people and the economy.”

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]