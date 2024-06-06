Will you be watching the Stanley Cup final when the series starts?

Photo: Castanet

A Kelowna man's love for the Edmonton Oilers is on full display in his front yard.

"Lots of attention, a lot of people driving by and taking pictures and lots of comments. It's all good. It's all fun," says Jeff Krause.

Krause says he and his family have moved across the country, starting in Saskatoon before landing in Edmonton, where they spent 13 years before eventually landing in Kelowna.

"We moved to Kelowna in 2005. So we, we kind of adopted the Oilers as our team to cheer for as we went to a number of games, when we lived up there. And we just carried that tradition on when we moved into Kelowna," Krause says.

Krause's wife Andrea says this isn't the first time her husband has mowed the Oilers logo onto the front lawn and neighbours had been asking when he was going to do it again this year.

"The thing is, you have to get the grass growing to begin with. So you can't really do anything for the first round of the playoffs, because the first round of the playoffs happens too early. So I've always said if they make it into the second round, then there's enough grass growing there to cut it in to see what you're actually doing."

Krause says once the Oilers made it past the second round he went to work and now that they are in the Stanley Cup Finals his handiwork is getting plenty of attention.

"There's a lot of people in the neighbourhood who, if they're not an Oilers fan, they become one when their team doesn't make it through the playoffs and there's a lot of Canucks fans in the area. But now it's, 'we're cheering for the Canadian team,'" says Krause.

The logo looks like it was done by a professional but Krause says he does it all freehand. "The first attempt, it looked decent, but it wasn't great, but it gave us a start. And then it's just been the last three years. So we've only put it in four times in the last 20 years."

Krause says in order to keep his lawn and the logo in tip-top shape, he trims it up every three or four days.

"We're (need) four more victories. I might end up having to keep that logo on the lawn for the rest of the summer if they actually come out on top and put the cup over their heads," says Krause.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]