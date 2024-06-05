Does B.C. need to substantially increase support programs and funding for seniors?

Photo: The Canadian Press Seniors rally at the corner of Hillside and Blanshard in support of a senior-friendly park at the former S.J. Willis Junior High School field in Victoria.

Seniors in British Columbia are feeling "invisible and forgotten" as they fall thorough the cracks in existing provincial support systems, their advocate says.

In his first report as B.C.'s senior's advocate, Dan Levitt says affordability was the top concern during visits with hundreds of seniors in more than 20 communities in April.

One in four seniors in B.C. earns less than $23,000 a year, an amount below the poverty line, Levitt told a news conference on Wednesday.

The report outlines what Levitt heard during his tour, including that B.C. seniors on fixed incomes are disproportionately affected by the high cost of living.

It found many seniors are unable to absorb increased costs for housing, food, medical equipment, mobility aids and other necessities for healthy aging.

Levitt said more low-income seniors are at risk of homelessness and many are turning to food banks as they struggle to make ends meet.

The report makes several recommendations for the B.C. government, starting with redesigning the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program.

Levitt said the program is failing to ensure low-income seniors aren't paying more than 30 per cent of their income on housing. The benefit isn't tied to inflation or rent increases, he added.

The report also calls on the province to increase its seniors supplement — currently set at a maximum of $99.30 per month for single seniors — and index it to inflation.

Responding to the report at an unrelated news conference, Premier David Eby said seniors are feeling the pinch of global inflation, high interests rates and other costs.

Eby said that's why his NDP government had doubled the seniors supplement and recently expanded the Shelter Aid program so more seniors would be eligible.

This year's budget also committed $354 million over three years for home and community care for seniors, an expansion Eby described as "dramatic."

But Levitt said the recent changes "don't go far enough."

