Should the Bank of Canada cut interest rates on Wednesday?

Photo: Colin Dacre

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Bank of Canada interest rate cut could give Canada’s slow housing market a jolt, as prospective buyers gain confidence that borrowing costs are on the decline.

Many buyers have been delaying their house hunting in anticipation of an interest rate cut, which will also have implications for those with car loans and lines of credit.

But any mortgage payment relief will be relatively small at first, as the central bank is expected to cut rates slowly in the coming quarters, and many would-be buyers will remain priced out of the market.

Since mid-2022, activity in the country’s real estate market has been mostly weak with sales consistently below the 10-year average. Homeowners have had to deal with the highest borrowing costs in years and would-be buyers have been cautious about making purchases because of uncertainty over the direction of interest rates.

The real estate industry believes that a possible cut on Wednesday – which could see the Bank of Canada lower its policy interest rate to 4.75% from 5% – would encourage buyers to wade back in. Financial markets put the odds of a cut this week at around 80 per cent.

“There’s been so many buyers sitting on the sidelines waiting for interest rates to go down, that when we get the interest rate cut announcement, a lot of them will start coming out of the woodwork,” said Christine Cowern, founder and managing partner of The Christine Cowern Real Estate Team, who has sold homes in the Toronto area for 17 years.

“We’ve had multiple homebuyers tell us that they’re waiting for the Bank of Canada to drop rates before they start their search,” she said.

A survey conducted earlier this year by Royal LePage found that around half of the people who put their home-buying plans on hold over the past two years intend to return to the market when interest rates start to fall.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]