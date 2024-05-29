237259

Should B.C.'s minimum wage automatically rise every June 1 based on the previous year's inflation rate?

Poll: Minimum wage hikes

The general minimum wage increases from $16.75 to $17.40 an hour on Saturday.

The 3.9 per cent increase also applies to minimum-wage rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers and live-in camp leaders. The increase will help approximately 240,000 workers who currently earn less than $17.40 per hour.

On Dec. 31, the minimum piece rates for the hand-harvesting of the 15 crops specified in the Employment Standards Regulation will also increase by the same percentage.

In February 2024, government amended the Employment Standards Act so that future increases to the minimum rates will happen automatically, based on the previous year's average inflation rate for B.C..

Previous Polls

May 27, 2024 - 5512 votes
Do you think a new online provincial "hub" will speed up building permit processes across B.C. and help fix the housing crisis?

Yes: 894
No: 3930
Unure: 688

May 25, 2024 - 9211 votes
Which political party will be worse off with no deal to avoid splitting the right-of-centre vote in B.C., the B.C. Conservatives or BC United?

B.C. Conservatives: 1426
BC United: 5593
Neither: 792
Unsure: 1400

May 23, 2024 - 7565 votes
Should Canadian citizens born outside of Canada be able to pass on citizenship to children also born outside of the country?

Yes: 1805
No: 5202
Unsure: 558

May 22, 2024 - 7842 votes
Would you fly without a carry-on bag if the air fare was lower?

Yes: 2931
No: 4387
Unsure: 524

May 21, 2024 - 7490 votes
Should House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus step down?

Yes: 5100
No: 1950
Unsure: 440



Who will win the Stanley Cup this year?

Total Votes:  8735
Edmonton: 
40.53%
New York: 
15.43%
Dallas: 
28.35%
Florida: 
15.7%

