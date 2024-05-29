Should B.C.'s minimum wage automatically rise every June 1 based on the previous year's inflation rate?
Poll: Minimum wage hikes
Castanet - May 29, 2024 / 7:31 pm | Story: 489869
Photo: Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash
The general minimum wage increases from $16.75 to $17.40 an hour on Saturday.
The 3.9 per cent increase also applies to minimum-wage rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers and live-in camp leaders. The increase will help approximately 240,000 workers who currently earn less than $17.40 per hour.
On Dec. 31, the minimum piece rates for the hand-harvesting of the 15 crops specified in the Employment Standards Regulation will also increase by the same percentage.
In February 2024, government amended the Employment Standards Act so that future increases to the minimum rates will happen automatically, based on the previous year's average inflation rate for B.C..
