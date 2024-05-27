237789
234483

Do you think a new online provincial "hub" will speed up building permit processes across B.C. and help fix the housing crisis?

Poll: Building permit 'hub'

Castanet - | Story: 489493

The British Columbia government says a new online "hub" will speed up building permit processes across jurisdictions.

Premier David Eby says "slow and complicated" building permit processes have delayed housing development at a time when it's urgently needed.

The province says the digital building permit system will be a "one-stop shop" for local building permits, and 12 municipalities and two First Nations governments are part of the first pilot phase of the new system.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the new system is unique in North America and aims to cut wait times for builders by standardizing requirements that suffer from inconsistencies in different communities.

Eby says builders have seen interest rates rise dramatically, and holding land while awaiting building permits creates a significant cost.

Kahlon says projects are sometimes held up for months as applications get passed around between builders and cities, while the two sides work on compliance with completion requirements.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 25, 2024 - 9179 votes
Which political party will be worse off with no deal to avoid splitting the right-of-centre vote in B.C., the B.C. Conservatives or BC United?

B.C. Conservatives: 1421
BC United: 5583
Neither: 783
Unsure: 1392

May 23, 2024 - 7565 votes
Should Canadian citizens born outside of Canada be able to pass on citizenship to children also born outside of the country?

Yes: 1805
No: 5202
Unsure: 558

May 22, 2024 - 7842 votes
Would you fly without a carry-on bag if the air fare was lower?

Yes: 2931
No: 4387
Unsure: 524

May 21, 2024 - 7490 votes
Should House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus step down?

Yes: 5100
No: 1950
Unsure: 440

May 18, 2024 - 12623 votes
Should fighting be banned in hockey?

Yes: 5511
No: 6707
Unsure: 405



Previous Poll Results

Which political party will be worse off with no deal to avoid splitting the right-of-centre vote in B.C., the B.C. Conservatives or BC United?

Total Votes:  9179
B.C. Conservatives: 
15.48%
BC United: 
60.82%
Neither: 
8.53%
Unsure: 
15.17%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


237850
232258
221329
232208
235373