Should Canadian citizens born outside of Canada be able to pass on citizenship to children also born outside of the country?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Ethan Cairns Immigration Minister Marc Miller has tabled legislation that would extend citizenship to some children born outside of the country.

A new government bill tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday would allow Canadians to pass citizenship rights down to their children born outside the country — a move that would add an unknown number of new citizens.

In 2009, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper's government changed the law so that Canadian parents who were born abroad could not pass down their citizenship, unless their child was born in Canada.

Those who've not had access to citizenship rights as a result of the amendments are known as "Lost Canadians."

The new bill looks to undo that change, which was struck down by a recent court challenge, and extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation born outside of Canada.

The legislation would automatically confer citizenship rights to children born since 2009 who were affected by the Conservatives' changes.

It would also create a new test for children born after the legislation comes into force.

Parents who were born outside of Canada will need to have spent at least three years in Canada before the birth or adoption of their child to pass on their Canadian citizenship.

The government has no idea how many people will be automatically granted citizenship if the legislation is passed.

"We're a country that supports human rights, equality, and respect for all people," Immigration Minister Marc Miller said in the foyer outside of the House of Commons after he tabled the bill.

"There's no doubt that Canadian citizenship is highly valued and recognized around the world. We want a citizenship to be fair, accessible, with clear and transparent rules."

Last year, the Ontario Superior Court found the current system unconstitutionally creates two classes of Canadians, and gave Ottawa until June 19 to fix the problem.

"This is an example of Conservatives having taken away Canadians' rights and something they hold most dear to them, in their citizenship," Miller said.

