Should fighting be banned in hockey?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  4969


Should fighting be banned in hockey?

Poll: Fighting in hockey

There has always been a lot of debate around fighting in hockey, and as NHL teams continue to battle it out in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the topic remains red hot.

According new poll from Research Co., Canadians are on side with the idea of putting a permanent ban on fighting in professional hockey, with a 2-1 margin of fans being in favour of the change.

In the online survey of a representative national sample, 61 per cent of Canadians support banning fighting in professional hockey, while 30 per cent are opposed and nine per cent are not sure.

For Canadians who like to call themselves hockey fans who truly love the game, roughly 50 per cent support the idea of preventing players from dropping the gloves for a good old fashioned brouhaha.

“Three-in-four Canadians of South Asian descent are willing to end fighting in professional hockey,” says Mario Canseco, President of Research Co.

“Majorities of Canadians whose heritage is East Asian (64%), European (61%) or Indigenous (54%) share the same view.”

According to the recent study, more than 63 per cent of Canadians and 67 per cent of "true fans" believe the game of hockey would be better off without head shots.

Another state found that more than half of Canadians believe the National Hockey League is doing a “very good” or “good” job in looking after the safety of its players — a proportion that rises to 86 per cent among true fans.

