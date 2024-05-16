237416

Should BC United and the B.C. Conservative Party unite to form one party?

Poll: Unite the right?

Rob Shaw - | Story: 487753

B.C.'s centre-right movement is urging former premier Gordon Campbell to help broker a deal between the upstart provincial Conservatives and the flagging BC United parties, as the prospect of a vote-split and enormous BC NDP re-election victory looms large over this fall’s provincial election.

Campbell is being asked to intervene and mediate talks between Conservative and United officials, as part of an intervention by the province’s business community, as well as by those in and around the United party who see catastrophe on the horizon under the current trajectory.

Both Conservative Leader John Rustad and United Leader Kevin Falcon served as cabinet ministers in BC Liberal governments when Campbell was premier from 2001-11. Falcon considers Campbell a personal friend and mentor.

Conservative and United officials are waiting to hear if the former premier will agree to facilitate discussions. His participation is not at all assured, but on a short list of names of political heavyweights with the influence to inch the leaders to a solution.

The move comes as Falcon and Rustad spoke more openly about possible co-operation during duelling press conferences at the legislature Tuesday.

“I think it behoves us to make sure that we're doing everything we can to try and defeat that government,” said Falcon.

“We've got emissaries from both parties that are having discussions to see if we can find common ground, recognizing that the real enemy is the NDP government, and four more years of that government, I think will be frankly economically devastating for the province of British Columbia.

“That's why we have to put aside our own egos, our own party issues, everything else, and just figure out whether there's common ground that can keep in mind what the most important goal is, and that is making sure we don't end up with another NDP government.”

Rustad said there are limited opportunities for co-operation now that his party has more than 62 candidates in place. He said BC United should have agreed to talks before Christmas, and blamed the party for brushing him off at the time.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 14, 2024 - 6604 votes
Does B.C. need to come up with a new way to fight wildfires?

Yes: 5515
No: 566
Unsure: 523

May 13, 2024 - 6211 votes
Do you feel the CBC needs to be modernized?

Yes: 3377
No: 2185
Unsure: 649

May 11, 2024 - 6457 votes
Do you feel transit accessibility needs to be improved for people with disabilities?

Yes: 4229
No: 1219
Unsure: 1009

May 9, 2024 - 7594 votes
Does B.C. need a separate specialized police unit to deal with gang-related killings?

Yes: 5654
No: 1499
Unsure: 441

May 8, 2024 - 9422 votes
Do you support or oppose pro-Palestinian encampments on university campuses?

Support: 1294
Oppose: 7261
Unsure: 334
Have no opinion: 533



Previous Poll Results

If a provincial election was held today, which political party would you vote for?

Total Votes:  14708
B.C. NDP: 
14.96%
BC United: 
37.27%
B.C. Green Party: 
1.7%
B.C. Conservatives: 
35.59%
Unsure: 
7.58%
Would not vote: 
2.9%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


234644
234071