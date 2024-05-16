Should BC United and the B.C. Conservative Party unite to form one party?

Photo: Province of B.C./Flickr Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell is being urged to broker a merger deal between BC Conservatives and BC United.

B.C.'s centre-right movement is urging former premier Gordon Campbell to help broker a deal between the upstart provincial Conservatives and the flagging BC United parties, as the prospect of a vote-split and enormous BC NDP re-election victory looms large over this fall’s provincial election.

Campbell is being asked to intervene and mediate talks between Conservative and United officials, as part of an intervention by the province’s business community, as well as by those in and around the United party who see catastrophe on the horizon under the current trajectory.

Both Conservative Leader John Rustad and United Leader Kevin Falcon served as cabinet ministers in BC Liberal governments when Campbell was premier from 2001-11. Falcon considers Campbell a personal friend and mentor.

Conservative and United officials are waiting to hear if the former premier will agree to facilitate discussions. His participation is not at all assured, but on a short list of names of political heavyweights with the influence to inch the leaders to a solution.

The move comes as Falcon and Rustad spoke more openly about possible co-operation during duelling press conferences at the legislature Tuesday.

“I think it behoves us to make sure that we're doing everything we can to try and defeat that government,” said Falcon.

“We've got emissaries from both parties that are having discussions to see if we can find common ground, recognizing that the real enemy is the NDP government, and four more years of that government, I think will be frankly economically devastating for the province of British Columbia.

“That's why we have to put aside our own egos, our own party issues, everything else, and just figure out whether there's common ground that can keep in mind what the most important goal is, and that is making sure we don't end up with another NDP government.”

Rustad said there are limited opportunities for co-operation now that his party has more than 62 candidates in place. He said BC United should have agreed to talks before Christmas, and blamed the party for brushing him off at the time.

