Do you feel the CBC needs to be modernized?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1509


Seven multimedia experts have been selected to advise Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge as she renews the role of Canada's public broadcaster.

Canadian Heritage says the group will provide policy advice mainly on CBC/Radio-Canada's governance and funding.

The department notes that consultations on the CBC's mandate have already been done with the general public.

The newly appointed advisory committee will now help St-Onge chart a path forward, with members contributing knowledge from a variety of fields.

St-Onge says committee members have diverse perspectives and experiences that will help her modernize the public broadcaster.

Ottawa wants to redefine the role of CBC before the next federal election, as the Liberals hedge against a possible change in government.

The advisory committee includes:

— Marie-Philippe Bouchard, CEO, TV5 Québec Canada;

— Jesse Wente, chair of the Canada Council for the Arts, founding executive director of the Indigenous Screen Office;

— Jennifer McGuire, managing director, Pink Triangle Press;

— David Skok, CEO and editor-in-chief, The Logic (independent media startup);

— Mike Ananny, associate professor of communication and journalism, University of Southern California Annenberg;

— Loc Dao, executive director of DigiBC;

— and Catalina Briceno, professor, Université du Québec à Montréal.

