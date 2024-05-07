Does decriminalizing use of hard drugs in public go far enough?
Poll: Drug rule change
Castanet - May 7, 2024 / 7:29 pm | Story: 486227
Photo: The Canadian Press/ Patrick Doyle
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks. She says the federal government has granted B.C.'s request to scale back its drug decriminalization pilot program.
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks says the federal government has granted British Columbia's request to scale back its drug decriminalization pilot program.
Saks says the change takes effect immediately.
The province requested that Health Canada amend an exemption allowing the decriminalization of small amounts of drugs such as heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
B.C. Premier David Eby said his NDP government was looking to recriminalize the use of those drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
Saks says she expects police to direct people who need help to proper support systems and only make arrests in extreme cases where public safety is at risk.
She says decriminalization is only one policy tool to deal with the toxic overdose crisis, adding she is frustrated by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's efforts to make the issue political.
