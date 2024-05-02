236622
235208
Are you happy with the FIFA World Cup coming to Vancouver?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  525


Are you happy with the FIFA World Cup coming to Vancouver?

Poll: World Cup cost

Castanet - | Story: 485150

Organizers of the seven FIFA World Cup soccer matches coming to Vancouver in 2026 say the estimated cost of hosting the event has more than doubled in the last two years.

The latest estimates put the price tag at between $483 million and $581 million, including costs for the city, the province and stadium upgrades.

The province says the event is expected to generate enough revenue to result in a net cost of between $100 million and $145 million.

Documents say the fresh numbers include updated hosting, operating and capital requirements following FIFA site visits, increased inflation assumptions, and provincial costs such as public sector essential services.

The original March 2022 cost estimate for five matches, before Vancouver was chosen as a host, was pegged at up to $260 million.

An updated figure, released by B.C.'s provincial government at the end of January 2023, put the cost of hosting five matches in Vancouver at $230 million without including stadium improvements, but since then FIFA has added two more games.

The documents provided on the Vancouver event say the $395 million to $472 million being spent by the city and the stadium owner for seven games compares with $380 million being spent by Toronto and its stadium to host six games.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 1, 2024 - 13745 votes
Should the House of Commons speaker resign for ejecting Pierre Poilevre for calling Justin Trudeau a 'wacko'?

Yes: 7223
No: 6201
Unsure: 321

April 30, 2024 - 7305 votes
Should publicly funded sports teams in B.C. be classified by the "biological sex" of its participants?

Yes: 5703
No: 1150
Unsure: 452

April 29, 2024 - 7796 votes
Should international students in Canada be allowed to work more than 24 hours per week?

Yes: 3156
No: 4073
Unsure: 567

April 27, 2024 - 19010 votes
Should B.C. scrap its drug decriminalization program?

Yes: 16345
No: 2093
Unsure: 572

April 25, 2024 - 8311 votes
Should convicts designated as dangerous or long-term offenders be allowed to change their names?

Yes: 255
No: 7900
Unsure: 156



Previous Poll Results

Should the House of Commons speaker resign for ejecting Pierre Poilevre for calling Justin Trudeau a 'wacko'?

Total Votes:  13750
Yes: 
52.55%
No: 
45.11%
Unsure: 
2.33%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


230497