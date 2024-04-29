Should international students in Canada be allowed to work more than 24 hours per week?
Poll: International students
Contributed - Apr 29, 2024 / 7:30 pm | Story: 484806
Photo: The Canadian Press/Justin Tang
Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says international students will be able to work off-campus up to 24 hours per week starting in September.
The Liberals temporarily waved the 20-hour cap on work hours for international students during the COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to ease labour shortages.
That waiver expires tomorrow.
The work hours limit will return to 20 hours per week until September when the government can implement a permanent change to make it 24 hours.
There are no limits on the number of hours international students can work when school is on break during the summer and during winter holidays.
The Canadian Press reported earlier this year that officials in Miller's department warned the government in 2022 that the temporary waiver could distract students from their studies and undermine the objective of temporary foreign worker programs.
April 25, 2024 - 8311 votes
Should convicts designated as dangerous or long-term offenders be allowed to change their names?
| Yes:
| 255
| No:
| 7900
| Unsure:
| 156
April 24, 2024 - 10068 votes
Should Canada follow the U.S.'s lead and consider a ban on social media app TikTok?
| Yes:
| 6898
| No:
| 2413
| Unsure:
| 757
April 23, 2024 - 3987 votes
Is an inquiry needed into B.C.'s most recent port workers' strike?
| Yes:
| 1841
| No:
| 1680
| Unsure:
| 466
April 22, 2024 - 7558 votes
Have you been following the B.C. killer whale calf rescue efforts?
April 20, 2024 - 8717 votes
Do you get medical insurance when you travel?
| Yes:
| 7377
| No:
| 1225
| Unsure:
| 115