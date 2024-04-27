Should B.C. scrap its drug decriminalization program?

Photo: Ed Burke

In walking back a main portion of B.C.'s drug decriminalization less than halfway through the three-year pilot project, B.C. premier David Eby acknowledged Friday that limits on public drug use should have been in place from the get-go.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Eby announced the province has now submitted a formal request to the federal government seeking an amendment to their decriminalization pilot project.

The sought amendment would restrict personal drug use to private homes, overdose prevention sites and areas where people without homes are “legally sheltering.” Under the proposed changes, all public drug consumption will once again be banned.

“It's clear to me that police need the authorities to be able to address this issue, as well as other extraordinary circumstances where someone's safety may be at risk,” Eby said.

“Clearly from the outset, we should have had these authorities in place for police to be able to deal with it ... it's very clear in hindsight that those authorities should have been there.

“I absolutely accept the critique that we need to do more, that these authorities are needed and have been needed for a while.”

Eby said that while the formal request was made to Health Canada Friday, he's been in contact with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the subject, and Eby's confident the changes will be approved. While he was unable to provide a timeline on when the changes will be made, Eby noted Health Canada has made a commitment to “treat this with urgency.”

Less than a year into the pilot project, the B.C. government attempted to ban the use of drugs from places like parks, beaches and sports fields through legislation that was passed in November. But following a legal challenge from Harm Reduction Nurses Association, Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson temporarily paused the legislation from taking effect, while the court battle plays out.

In his ruling, Chief Justice Hinkson found the proposed legislation “will promote more lone drug use, which carries incumbent risks to [people who use drugs].”

But rather than wait for the court battle to play out, which could take upwards of a year, Eby is instead seeking assistance at the federal level to go even further, banning all public drug use entirely. Eby said while this new legal avenue could still be challenged in court, he's confident the reinstatement of the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for public usage in B.C. will hold up in court.

