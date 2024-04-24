235155
Should Canada follow the U.S.'s lead and consider a ban on social media app TikTok?

Poll: Ban TiKTok?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not going to comment on the future of TikTok in the United States, but his own government will continue to look out for Canadians' security.

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that would force TikTok's parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, to sell the social-media app within the year or face an American ban.

The proposed ban was slipped into a multi-billion dollar aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Trudeau says when it comes to TikTok, the security, privacy and data protection of Canadians needs to come first.

The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of TikTok last September, and the app has been banned from federal government devices.

Western governments have expressed concerns that the popular platform could put sensitive data in the hands of China's government or be used as a misinformation tool.

Chinese law says the government in Beijing can order companies to help it gather intelligence.

