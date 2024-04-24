Should Canada follow the U.S.'s lead and consider a ban on social media app TikTok?
Poll: Ban TiKTok?
Castanet - Apr 24, 2024 / 7:30 pm | Story: 483928
Photo: The Canadian Press/AP-Damian Dovarganes
The TikTok Inc. logo is seen on their building in Culver City, Calif., Monday, March 11, 2024. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not going to comment on the future of TikTok in the United States, but says his own government will continue to look out for the security of Canadians.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not going to comment on the future of TikTok in the United States, but his own government will continue to look out for Canadians' security.
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that would force TikTok's parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, to sell the social-media app within the year or face an American ban.
The proposed ban was slipped into a multi-billion dollar aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
Trudeau says when it comes to TikTok, the security, privacy and data protection of Canadians needs to come first.
The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of TikTok last September, and the app has been banned from federal government devices.
Western governments have expressed concerns that the popular platform could put sensitive data in the hands of China's government or be used as a misinformation tool.
Chinese law says the government in Beijing can order companies to help it gather intelligence.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
April 23, 2024 - 3966 votes
Is an inquiry needed into B.C.'s most recent port workers' strike?
| Yes:
| 1829
| No:
| 1674
| Unsure:
| 463
April 22, 2024 - 7558 votes
Have you been following the B.C. killer whale calf rescue efforts?
April 20, 2024 - 8717 votes
Do you get medical insurance when you travel?
| Yes:
| 7377
| No:
| 1225
| Unsure:
| 115
April 18, 2024 - 7335 votes
Do you agree with using surplus federal and military buildings for residential housing?
| Yes:
| 4621
| No:
| 2271
| Unsure:
| 443
April 17, 2024 - 8646 votes
Should the federal government cut programs and staff to balance the budget before adding new taxes?
| Yes:
| 6910
| No:
| 1298
| Unsure:
| 438