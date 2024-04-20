Do you get medical insurance when you travel?

Photo: via JESSICA KLIAMAN Danielle Kliaman, 21, is in hospital in Bangkok after she was hit by a truck while riding a scooter.

The experience of a woman seriously injured in a scooter crash in Thailand is a reminder to travellers to do their research before purchasing travel medical insurance, say travel experts.

Danielle Kliaman broke all the bones in her foot when she was hit by a truck while riding a scooter on the island of Ko Samui, Thailand, last week.

After her foot became infected, her family paid $30,000 for an air ambulance to fly her to a hospital in Bangkok.

But the family has had difficulty getting her travel medical insurance company to pay for her transport and medical care. Kliaman’s mother, Annette, had to pledge that she would cover her daughter’s hospital bill in case the insurance company did not pay.

Kliaman had purchased her insurance, with a $250,000 US limit, from a U.S.-based company. The family has requested that the name of the company be withheld due to ongoing discussions over reimbursement for bills already incurred and future expenses.

The Times Colonist attempted to contact the company, but had not received a response by publication deadline.

Travel experts say it’s important to check the maximum amount of coverage for medical expenses before you buy travel medical insurance.

Most people in the travel industry contacted by the Times Colonist were surprised to hear of the $250,000 US limit on Kliaman’s policy, which they consider too low. They said Canadian travel-insurance policies typically come with $5 million to 10 million in medical coverage.

“Medical costs can easily reach $10,000 a day,” said Will McAleer, executive director of Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada, an umbrella group that represents 90 per cent of the industry in Canada.

“If you have a code-blue event in a U.S. hospital, it can be as high as $10,000 an hour.”

He said travellers choosing between different insurance policies should look for ones tailor-made for Canadians.

