234786
Should wealthy Canadians pay higher taxes?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  897


Should wealthy Canadians pay higher taxes?

Poll: Higher taxes for rich

Castanet - | Story: 482453

The Liberal government met all its fiscal goals in the federal budget today, including keeping the $40 billion deficit from rising, even as it introduced tens of billions in new spending.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is presenting the federal budget in the House of Commons today, which pledges $53 billion in new spending that she says is focused on economic justice for younger generations.

Meanwhile, the deficit, deficit-to-GDP ratio and debt-to GDP ratio are all projected to fall every year until 2028-29.

To pay for some of the new spending on things like housing and national defence, the Liberal government is increasing taxes on some asset sales profits.

The federal budget proposes to increase the taxable portion of capital gains above $250,000 from half to two-thirds, which it says will only affect 0.1 per cent of Canadians while raising nearly $20 billion in revenue over five years.

Federal finances are also benefitting from a stronger economy and higher-than-expected income tax revenue, which help the government pay for new measures without blowing through their promised fiscal guardrails.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

April 13, 2024 - 16471 votes
Should B.C> hospitals have designated space for patients to use illicit drugs?

Yes: 1431
No: 14561
Unsure: 479

April 11, 2024 - 8965 votes
Do you have a family doctor?

Yes: 6809
No: 2156

April 10, 2024 - 8146 votes
Would you feel safe living a wooden highrise tower?

Yes: 1370
No: 6236
Unsure: 540

April 9, 2024 - 8602 votes
Are you concerned about your personal level of debt?

Yes: 4016
No: 3494
Have no debt: 1092

April 8, 2024 - 7847 votes
Do you support free transit for teens in your community?

Yes: 5191
No: 2320
Unsure: 336



Previous Poll Results

What should be the main thrust of the federal budget—housing, affordability, tax reduction?

Total Votes:  7116
Housing: 
10.47%
Affordability: 
36.54%
Tax reduction: 
52.99%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


234001
233128