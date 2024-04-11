233496
Do you have a family doctor?
Yes 
No 
Total Votes:  1826


Do you have a family doctor?

Poll: Finding a doctor

Castanet - | Story: 481621

The British Columbia government is bringing in new digital tools to help hundreds of thousands of residents who need a family doctor find one faster and easier.

While nearly 410,000 people have been connected to a physician since 2018, there are another 310,000 who remain on the Health Connect Registry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix says they now have a plan to accelerate the patient-doctor matching process.

Starting April 17, the province will introduce digital tools within the attachment system and add 70 so-called attachment co-ordinators to use those tools to make it faster and easier for those in need to find a doctor or nurse practitioner.

The government says in the past the process was done manually.

Dix says they have a better understanding now of capacity in the system and "for the first time ever," they know how many health providers can take on patients.

The government says they know through the Health Connect Registry that more than 800 primary care providers have said they can take on around 170,000 new patients.

"Last year, we made a commitment to better connect people with primary care providers, and we're doing just that," Dix says in a news release. "We said we would get a better understanding of current primary care needs and capacity, and we have."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

April 10, 2024 - 8102 votes
Would you feel safe living a wooden highrise tower?

Yes: 1361
No: 6203
Unsure: 538

April 9, 2024 - 8602 votes
Are you concerned about your personal level of debt?

Yes: 4016
No: 3494
Have no debt: 1092

April 8, 2024 - 7847 votes
Do you support free transit for teens in your community?

Yes: 5191
No: 2320
Unsure: 336

April 6, 2024 - 9870 votes
Should B.C. supplement its own wildfire fighting resources with the Canadian Armed Forces more often?

Yes: 7929
No: 1498
Unsure: 443

April 4, 2024 - 9632 votes
Should Canadian MPs have received a $8,500 pay hike April 1 bringing their annual pay to $203,100?

Yes: 388
No: 9074
Unsure: 170



Previous Poll Results

Would you feel safe living a wooden highrise tower?

Total Votes:  8102
Yes: 
16.8%
No: 
76.56%
Unsure: 
6.64%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


234801
234800
221330