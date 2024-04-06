Should B.C. supplement its own wildfire fighting resources with the Canadian Armed Forces more often?

Photo: Mike Biden Canadian Armed Forces in Oliver, B.C. in 2021 helping with wildfire suppression.

After last year’s record-breaking wildfires across Canada, preparations have begun in the hopes of mitigating the strain on military resources.

Provincial governments have reported active wildfires that started this year. Seven fires are active in Alberta and two are burning in British Columbia. These numbers do not include carryover fires from last year. Provincial data states that all wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia are not projected to grow past expected boundaries or remain under control.

Aimee Harper, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness in British Columbia, wrote in an e-mail that the government is preparing to “take every action necessary” to protect its citizens.

“We are doing everything we can to plan for this season and strongly encourage people and families to also start thinking about preparing for this upcoming season,” Ms. Harper wrote.

The early wildfire season could signal looming demands on Canadian Armed Forces personnel and resources.

The Forces have doubled their responses to requests for federal assistance approximately every five years since 2010, government data show.

A review of domestic military operations related to disaster relief was presented to the standing committee on national defence in November. It shows that the Forces responded to eight requests for federal assistance in 2023. Between 2017 and 2021, they responded to an average of four requests per year, and the average was just two requests per year between 2010 and 2016.

In 2023, more than 2,060 Armed Forces personnel were deployed in response to requests. Quebec received the most, followed by Alberta and British Columbia. The majority of requests for federal assistance were submitted in relation to wildfires.

While the requests for the Armed Forces’ presence in response to disasters are growing, recruitment for the Forces is trending down.

Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre told the committee on national defence in 2023 that the military was short more than 16,000 personnel. In the 2021-22 fiscal year, a little more than 8,000 people joined the Regular Force and Primary Reserve. The next fiscal year, intake dropped to about 7,100.

