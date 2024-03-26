Should B.C. reassess its new requirement foreign graduate students must have a full-time job offer in order to study here?

232483
International master’s students in British Columbia are urging the provincial government to reassess its new requirements to an immigration program that facilitates permanent residency, as the sudden update will significantly impact plans for those who are already enrolled in or accepted by postsecondary institutions.

The provincial nominee program, or PNP, currently allows graduate students studying in fields such as natural, health and applied sciences at various postsecondary institutions to directly apply for PR upon graduation.

However, under the latest changes, which take effect January, 2025, students will be required to hold a minimum one-year, full-time job offer in a skilled occupation and pass an English language proficiency test to qualify for the PNP.

The update has unsettled many international students who say they built lives around the current policy and made considerable sacrifices, including turning down offers elsewhere, selling properties and quitting jobs. They are now asking the province to consider introducing a transition period or a grandfather clause for those who enrolled before December, 2024.

Last Saturday, hundreds of students took to the streets of Vancouver, chanting slogans such as “old students, old policy.”

Estelle Guo, who attended the rally, said many chose B.C. because they were drawn in by the PNP.

“But if the policy ends abruptly, it’s unfair to us,” said Ms. Guo, who was admitted to a three-year computer science program at Northeastern University last fall.

Jacob Xue, who is pursuing graduate studies in Science in Energy Management at New York Institute of Technology, said that, if he had known the policy would change, he would have re-evaluated his choice.

Mr. Xue considered moving abroad during China’s zero-COVID-19 era, marked by strict lockdowns and extensive testing. His search online led him to B.C.’s PNP. Consequently, he quit his job as a technician director at an oil-field service company in Beijing.

After being accepted by NYIT, he relocated to the Vancouver area with his wife and two children, and started his master’s course in January.

“We held great hope when we came, but now the future becomes uncertain,” he said.

