232808
233362
Are you more or less confident in the B.C. economy than you were at this time last year?
More confident 
Less confident 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1709


Are you more or less confident in the B.C. economy than you were at this time last year?

Poll: Confident in economy

Castanet - | Story: 478810

After spikes in 2021 and 2022, investments in B.C. companies returned to pre-pandemic levels last year and activity is expected to either stabilize or grow mildly in 2024, according to experts.

Around $1.2 billion in venture capital was raised across 92 deals in B.C. last year, a 15-per-cent drop in deals and a 25-per-cent decline in total value compared to 2022, according to Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (CVCA)’s year-end 2023 Canadian market reports.

On the private equity side, $458 million investment was raised across 67 deals, a 38-per-cent decline in deals and a 51-per-cent decrease in value, year over year.

“We’re noticing a downturn from the previous two years and that’s because those were really outlier years. It is a return to normal investment levels since 2019,” said David Kornacki, director of data and product at CVCA.

“It’s less than 2021 and 2022, but it’s still an increase since 2019.”

CVCA attributed the year-over-year slowdown to rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

B.C. ranked third in VC investment value in Canada in 2023, following Ontario ($3.3 billion) and Quebec ($1.4 billion), and the fourth in PE investment, behind Ontario ($4.2 billion), Quebec ($4 billion) and Alberta ($840 million).

“That’s typically where we see the investment activity in B.C.... It’s right in line with what we saw in 2019, almost identical,” said Kornacki.

B.C. claimed an 18-per-cent share of total Canadian VC investment in 2023, with the areas of tech (48 deals), life sciences (16 deals) and cleantech (14 deals) leading provincial investment.

Burnaby-based Photonic, a quantum startup, secured the largest disclosed VC deal in the province, raising a $137 million funding round from Inovia Capital, British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI) and a consortium of U.S. and global investors.

Vancouver-based LayerZero Labs, a blockchain messaging protocol developer, raised the second-largest VC round in the province, at $120 million.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

March 23, 2024 - 6988 votes
Should the military or civilian courts handle sexual assault and similar crimes in Canada's armed forces?

The military: 1805
Civilian courts: 4762
Unsure: 421

March 21, 2024 - 5860 votes
Do you suffer from seasonal allergies?

Yes: 3263
No: 2597

March 20, 2024 - 8211 votes
Are you concerned about an earlier, and longer, wildfire season this year in B.C. due to the milder than normal winter?

Yes: 6091
No: 1929
Unsure: 191

March 19, 2024 - 9816 votes
Do you think B.C.'s "flipping tax" will help deal with B.C.'s housing crisis?

Yes: 1996
No: 7199
Unsure: 621

March 18, 2024 - 11517 votes
Do your believe you get back what you pay in carbon tax?

Yes: 1045
No: 9987
Unsure: 485



Previous Poll Results

Should the military or civilian courts handle sexual assault and similar crimes in Canada's armed forces?

Total Votes:  6991
The military: 
25.82%
Civilian courts: 
68.16%
Unsure: 
6.02%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


221330
232159