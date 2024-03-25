Are you more or less confident in the B.C. economy than you were at this time last year?

Photo: Pixabay

After spikes in 2021 and 2022, investments in B.C. companies returned to pre-pandemic levels last year and activity is expected to either stabilize or grow mildly in 2024, according to experts.

Around $1.2 billion in venture capital was raised across 92 deals in B.C. last year, a 15-per-cent drop in deals and a 25-per-cent decline in total value compared to 2022, according to Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (CVCA)’s year-end 2023 Canadian market reports.

On the private equity side, $458 million investment was raised across 67 deals, a 38-per-cent decline in deals and a 51-per-cent decrease in value, year over year.

“We’re noticing a downturn from the previous two years and that’s because those were really outlier years. It is a return to normal investment levels since 2019,” said David Kornacki, director of data and product at CVCA.

“It’s less than 2021 and 2022, but it’s still an increase since 2019.”

CVCA attributed the year-over-year slowdown to rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

B.C. ranked third in VC investment value in Canada in 2023, following Ontario ($3.3 billion) and Quebec ($1.4 billion), and the fourth in PE investment, behind Ontario ($4.2 billion), Quebec ($4 billion) and Alberta ($840 million).

“That’s typically where we see the investment activity in B.C.... It’s right in line with what we saw in 2019, almost identical,” said Kornacki.

B.C. claimed an 18-per-cent share of total Canadian VC investment in 2023, with the areas of tech (48 deals), life sciences (16 deals) and cleantech (14 deals) leading provincial investment.

Burnaby-based Photonic, a quantum startup, secured the largest disclosed VC deal in the province, raising a $137 million funding round from Inovia Capital, British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI) and a consortium of U.S. and global investors.

Vancouver-based LayerZero Labs, a blockchain messaging protocol developer, raised the second-largest VC round in the province, at $120 million.

