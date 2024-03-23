232483
230778

Should the military or civilian courts handle sexual assault and similar crimes in Canada's armed forces?

Poll: Sex crimes in military

Castanet - | Story: 478435

Veterans and advocates say the government's move to end the military's ability to prosecute sexual assault and similar crimes will push more cases into an already overburdened justice system, and won't solve the real problem.

Defence Minister Bill Blair has introduced proposed changes to the National Defence Act to remove the military's jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute a list of Criminal Code offences that are sexual in nature.

The change is based on a recommendation from former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour, who found Armed Forces members did not trust the military justice system to handle such cases.

But some veterans who have experienced sexual misconduct in the military say the civilian system is not any better equipped to deal with the problem.

"People were desperate for a change when we saw how broken the system was," said Christine Wood, a former air force logistics officer, referring to the 2021 crisis that saw a number of high-ranking military leaders lose their jobs after accusations of sexual misconduct.

Arbour was hired to complete an independent review of military culture, and made 48 recommendations in May 2022.

A recent Statistics Canada report found that 74 per cent of Armed Forces members wanted to see sexual misconduct cases handled by the civilian justice system.

Since late 2021, the government has told the military to hand over such cases to civilian authorities.

Just over half of the 285 cases were referred to civilian police since then, with only 103 of them accepted. In 64 other cases, the victim wanted military police to investigate.

Wood said victims should have that choice.

"We want choice, we want agency, that's what we were denied in the very first place," she said.

