Do you suffer from seasonal allergies?

Seasonal allergies have kicked off in the Okanagan thanks to the mild winter and the quick rise in temperatures this month.

“We’re just getting started into the season," said Dr. Jon Dautremont, an allergy professional at Kelowna's Basis Clinic. "Our season starts in B.C. earlier than most other provinces and we are seeing higher pollen counts this year than last year, and most years to be honest."

According to Dautremont, it's fairly early in the year to have such high counts for pollen, juniper pollen, cedar and other allergens.

He says more and more people are getting allergies these days, with roughly 20 percent of Canadians suffering from seasonal allergies this time of year.

“The most common seasonal allergies we see here are trees like birch, particularly cottonwoods, pine, cedars and grass pollen, which starts a little later. We will start to see that come on in another six to eight weeks, but for now it’s mainly tree pollens,” said Dautremont.

It’s common largely because they’re so prevalent, there's a high amount of pollen in the air, and it spreads really easily.

"We are talking about very light proteins, so they spread far and wide with any wind, especially in the Okanagan where we have dry winds frequently. This is a recipe for those pollens to get spread far and wide and affect patients pretty aggressively.”

There are some ways to limit exposure, along with over-the-counter medications that can be used to try and stay ahead of the curve.

“Try and reduce your exposure to those allergies with things like keeping your windows closed as much as possible during pollen seasons and using HEPA filtration systems in the home," said Dr. Dautremont.

"After that we start to talk about medications and things that can reduce your symptoms to having allergies from over-the-counter antihistamines, nasal sprays, eye drops and things like that."

Dautremont and Basis Clinic Kelowna specialize in advanced treatments with immunotherapy and he says not many people are aware of these practices, which can actually reduce your allergy symptoms overall or in some cases even cure your allergies altogether.

Dr. Dautremont encourages people to get an allergy test if they are experiencing any symptoms of seasonal allergies and accepts patients for immunotherapy upon referral.

