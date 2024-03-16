Should it be easier to become an emergency support services volunteer in B.C.?

Photo: Madison Reeve Lineups at the West Kelowna ESS reception centre during the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023.

The provincial government is making it easier to become an Emergency Support Services volunteer through streamlined training.

The program provides temporary support to those impacted by events like floods and fires. Last summer, the system was unable to keep up with demand in West Kelowna during the evacuations related to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

“Last summer, we heard from people who wanted to help evacuees but faced barriers in getting trained to do so,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

“We’re acting on lessons learned by rolling out a new one-day training option to enable more people to respond in times of need, helping to ensure that evacuees are supported in an effective and timely manner.”

A one-day training model for ESS volunteers will be administered by the Justice Institute of B.C., condensing the current week-long training system, allowing people to rapidly become trained as an ESS responder during emergencies.

“A special shout out to Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart who helped identify this training barrier and provided that feedback to me and my team so that we could incorporate his observations into the actions we are taking,” said Ma in a post on X.

“We all need to pull together during emergencies.”

The new one-day model will go live on May 4, 2024. The course will prepare new ESS responders to provide support in-person and by phone so that evacuees can receive the supports they need.

The provincial government is also spending about $3.3 million to support about 100 local ESS projects such as training exercises and equipment purchases.