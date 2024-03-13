231486

Given B.C. has its own carbon tax (not the federal carbon tax), should it also raise its tax to $80 per tonne from $65 per tonne April 1?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed back Wednesday on growing demands from premiers to dump the planned April 1 hike to the consumer carbon levy, saying leaders must tackle both affordability and climate change.

"My job is not to be popular,” Trudeau said, briefly pausing and adding with a wry smile, "Although it helps."

"My job is to do the right things for Canada now and do the right things for Canadians a generation from now."

Trudeau made the comments to reporters in Calgary after meeting earlier in the day with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for the first time since last summer.

She and six other premiers have called on Trudeau to abandon the 23-per-cent hike to help Canadians already dealing with squeezed household budgets.

Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre has also railed against the levy and in a statement Wednesday said his party plans to force multiple votes in Parliament next week to nix the hike.

Trudeau told the news conference it's easy for governments to put off taking action on climate change so that it’s not their problem while they're in office, and for "short-term thinker politicians" to fight putting a price on carbon.

"Why are so many people still against (the carbon levy)?” he asked rhetorically at an unrelated announcement about the government's dental care program.

“Well, you know, that's a question we all have to ask.”

He said using market mechanisms, like a carbon price, to lower greenhouse gas emissions is the best way to address the issue, rather than with the "heavy hand of government" through measures like regulations and subsidies.

Previous Polls

March 12, 2024 - 7229 votes
Should B.C. follow Alberta's lead and offer $5,000 incentives to lure ou- of-province workers to B.C.?

Yes: 1805
No: 4850
Unsure: 574

March 11, 2024 - 7367 votes
Do you believe the government and RCMP when they say there is no diversion of safe-supply drugs onto the street in B.C.?

Yes: 1152
No: 5531
Unsure: 684

March 9, 2024 - 10853 votes
Do you agree that Canada should have a single-payer national pharmacare plan?

Yes: 6386
No: 3210
Unsure: 1257

March 7, 2024 - 6578 votes
Has your home insurance premium increased more than in previous years this year compared with 2023?

Yes: 5575
No: 1003

March 6, 2024 - 6740 votes
Does Ottawa need to change the Emergencies Act or just its use of it?

Change the act: 489
Change how/when it's used: 2316
Change both: 1354
Leave it as is: 1979
Unsure: 602



Should B.C. follow Alberta's lead and offer $5,000 incentives to lure ou- of-province workers to B.C.?

Total Votes:  7231
Yes: 
24.98%
No: 
67.09%
Unsure: 
7.94%

