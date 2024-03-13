Given B.C. has its own carbon tax (not the federal carbon tax), should it also raise its tax to $80 per tonne from $65 per tonne April 1?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Todd Korol Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed back Wednesday on growing demands from premiers to dump the planned April 1 hike to the consumer carbon levy, saying leaders must tackle both affordability and climate change.

"My job is not to be popular,” Trudeau said, briefly pausing and adding with a wry smile, "Although it helps."

"My job is to do the right things for Canada now and do the right things for Canadians a generation from now."

Trudeau made the comments to reporters in Calgary after meeting earlier in the day with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for the first time since last summer.

She and six other premiers have called on Trudeau to abandon the 23-per-cent hike to help Canadians already dealing with squeezed household budgets.

Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre has also railed against the levy and in a statement Wednesday said his party plans to force multiple votes in Parliament next week to nix the hike.

Trudeau told the news conference it's easy for governments to put off taking action on climate change so that it’s not their problem while they're in office, and for "short-term thinker politicians" to fight putting a price on carbon.

"Why are so many people still against (the carbon levy)?” he asked rhetorically at an unrelated announcement about the government's dental care program.

“Well, you know, that's a question we all have to ask.”

He said using market mechanisms, like a carbon price, to lower greenhouse gas emissions is the best way to address the issue, rather than with the "heavy hand of government" through measures like regulations and subsidies.

