Do you believe the government and RCMP when they say there is no diversion of safe-supply drugs onto the street in B.C.?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Chad Hipolito Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth

There is no evidence of widespread diversion of safe-supply drugs, British Columbia's solicitor general and the RCMP said Monday, after Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith cited a recent drug seizure to criticize the province's program.

Mike Farnworth told reporters he had spoken to the RCMP's commanding officer in B.C. about the seizure in Prince George and was told the idea that there is widespread diversion is "simply not true."

A subsequent statement attributed to John Brewer, assistant commissioner with the B.C. RCMP, echoed Farnworth's remarks.

Farnworth, who is also B.C.'s public safety minister, said Smith and Poilievre shouldn't have made claims about the seizure without waiting for all the information.

RCMP in Prince George said last week that a recent seizure of thousands of pills included morphine and hydromorphone, two drugs that are part of B.C.'s program offering prescription alternatives to people at risk of overdose from consuming toxic street drugs.

Farnworth said "some but not all" of the drugs seized in Prince George and in another investigation in Campbell River were from the safe-supply program.

Smith said on Friday she was concerned that diverted safe-supply drugs from B.C. may end up being trafficked to Alberta, while Poilievre pledged to scrap the provincial program if he becomes prime minister.

Farnworth said in a hallway of the legislature that both politicians should have waited for more details.

"Basing your statements on one single news report without waiting for all the information is not the … right way to go about things," he said.

He alluded to the possibility of prescription pill counterfeiting, saying criminal organizations were "extremely sophisticated in terms of how they can make things look."

In response to a request for details on whether any of the pills seized in Prince George had originated from the safe-supply program, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark sent an email saying police would not provide further information.

In the RCMP news release last week, Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said police had noticed "an alarming trend over the last year," uncovering increasing amounts of prescription drugs in trafficking investigations.

The pills are being used as a form of currency to purchase more potent, illicit street drugs, she added.

