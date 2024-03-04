Would you read an autobiography of federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre?
Poll: Tory autobiography
Castanet - Mar 4, 2024 / 7:30 pm | Story: 475415
Photo: The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asks a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Conservative commentator Andrew Lawton is set to release a biography of Poilievre, while Paul Wells has written a book about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's time in power.
Conservative commentator Andrew Lawton is set to release a biography of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, while political journalist Paul Wells has written a book about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's time in power.
"Pierre Poilievre: A Political Life" is being billed as the first biography of the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Lawton is managing editor of the conservative digital media company True North, and previously wrote "The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World."
Meanwhile, Wells will publish "Justin Trudeau On the Ropes: Governing in Troubled Times."
The book will examine the prime minister's response to numerous global crises during his time in power, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and "a newly belligerent China."
The pair of political books will be published by Sutherland House in May.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
March 2, 2024 - 9865 votes
Where would you rate Brian Mulroney in terms of Canadian prime ministers?
| At the top:
| 1078
| Near the top:
| 3194
| In the middle:
| 3080
| Near the bottom:
| 1667
| At the bottom:
| 846
February 29, 2024 - 9825 votes
Do you feel Canadian pay too much wireless and broadband services?
| Yes:
| 9572
| No:
| 172
| Unsure:
| 81
February 28, 2024 - 10623 votes
Are you in favour of vaccinating children?
| Yes:
| 7458
| No:
| 2625
| Unsure:
| 540
February 27, 2024 - 6850 votes
Is $10 million enough compensation for government apprehension of hundreds of Doukhobor children in the 1950s?
| Right amount:
| 950
| Too little:
| 1440
| Too much:
| 2969
| Unsure:
| 1491
February 26, 2024 - 9852 votes
Is a 65-cent hike in the minimum wage in B.C. too much, too little or the right amount?
| Too much:
| 2215
| Too little:
| 3479
| The right amount:
| 2581
| No change needed:
| 1577