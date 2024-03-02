231223
Where would you rate Brian Mulroney in terms of Canadian prime ministers?
At the top 
Near the top 
In the middle 
Near the bottom 
At the bottom 
Total Votes:  1964


Members of Parliament are absent from the House of Commons as Canadians mourn the death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

The flag atop the Peace Tower is flying at half-mast in tribute to the Progressive Conservative titan who died Thursday at 84.

Tributes to Mulroney and his substantial political and personal legacy are sure to dominate when the sitting resumes March 18.

A family spokesman says Mulroney died surrounded by his family in a Palm Beach hospital, where he'd been since a recent fall.

News of his death prompted a flood of respect and remembrance, both in political circles and beyond.

Erin O'Toole, a former Conservative MP and party leader, is among the many people who counted Mulroney as a close friend and mentor who "would always be there, in thick and thin."

"It's a sign of character that you don't see much in politics," O'Toole said in an interview.

"There'll be a lot of people there when the skies are sunny, but on a cloudy day, he would call when a lot of others wouldn't."

The House of Commons was in the throes of debating legislation Thursday when Conservative MP John Nater rose to break the news.

"It is obviously with great regret that this House has learned of the passing of this country's 18th prime minister," Nater said before MPs agreed to suspend proceedings.

